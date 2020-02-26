Dept. of Physical Planning invites public participation in revision of Nevis Physical Development Plan

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 26, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Department of Physical Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the revision of the Nevis Physical Development Plan.

The Department of Physical Planning is in the process of revising its Nevis Physical Development Plan with the assistance of Open Consultancy through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The consultants will conduct a series of meetings the week of February 24th 2020.

On Friday 28th February 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the general public is invited to the Charlestown Memorial Square for an interactive session with the consultants for your vision for the area where you reside on the island and the wider Nevis.

We look forward to your support.

Additional information can be obtained from the department located upstairs the Nevis Water Department, Main Street, Charlestown.

Tel: (869) 469 5521 ext. 2040/6302

Email: nevplan@yahoo.com .