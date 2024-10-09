Deputy Premier Hon. Eric Evelyn donates to schools in his constituency of St. George’s

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 09, 2024)- The Honourable Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Parliamentary Representative for the parish of St. George, recently made his annual monetary donations to three schools in his constituency, namely the Gingerland Preschool, the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School and the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS).

Speaking to the students at GSS, Minister Evelyn encouraged them to continue to strive for excellence.

“As you go through this school year I want you to continue to be good students, to have manners to your teachers, to continue to learn and continue to study hard because there are endless possibilities out there and you have to take advantage of those opportunities. And one of the best ways to take advantage of those opportunities is to have a good education.”

He emphasized the importance of becoming educated and making a positive contribution to their island and country.

“A good education is a passport for you to becoming good, successful citizens, citizens who can make a meaningful contribution to the island of Nevis and to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and wherever you go.

“I want as well to encourage those of you who are in fourth and fifth form, and all of you generally, to start thinking about what you want to do when you get out of school and to further your education. I want to encourage you to take advantage of the many scholarships that are available to you free of cost,” he said, highlighting the annual scholarships made available by the Republic of China (Taiwan) to young persons from St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Area Representative also encouraged them to stay away from deviant behavior and stay on the right path, avoiding illegal substances and criminal activity.

Minister Evelyn presented the donations to principal of the Gingerland Secondary School Mr. Kano David, principal of the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, Mrs. Akilah Brand, and Supervisor of the Gingerland Preschool, Ms. Pamela Lawrence.

The school leaders each expressed their gratitude for the financial donation, placing on record their profound thanks to the Honourable Evelyn for honouring his commitment to visit and make regular contributions to the schools in his district.

They assured that the financial contribution would be put to good use for the benefit of the students and school.