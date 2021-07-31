Dhakiya Liburd and Asher Walters-Hanley awarded Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration Scholarships  

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 31, 2021) – – Ms. Dhakiya Liburd and Ms. Asher Walters-Hanley were on Friday, July 30, 2021, presented with Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration Scholarship Awards to pursue undergraduate degrees at regional universities.

The awards were presented during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Gender Affairs conference room on July 30, 2021.

Ms. Liburd, presently a teacher with the Ministry of Education, will pursue a degree in Biology at the University of the Virgin Islands, while Ms. Walters-Hanley, a lab technician at the Alexandra Hospital, will pursue a degree in Diagnostic Imaging Radiology at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

Ms. Shelisa Clark, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration and Chairperson of the MUA/NIA Scholarship Selection Committee noted that the scholarship award was inaugurated in 1998 in an effort to provide financing for two individuals to pursue four-year degrees, thereby enhancing the island’s human resource capacity in areas deemed necessary for nation building.

“For us at the Ministry of Health and by extension the Nevis Island Administration we are indeed grateful for this longstanding financial commitment from the Medical University and its directors.

“Upon completion of their degree the recipients of these scholarships are expected to return and contribute to the development of Nevis and the Federation on a whole,” she said.

Ms. Liburd and Ms. Walters-Hanley were selected from among eight applicants, following a rigorous shortlisting and interview process.

Dr. Ralph Crum, Associate Dean for the MUA Nevis Campus, congratulated the awardees, noting his pleasure at being involved in furthering the lives of individuals.

“I congratulate you both; I wish you much success and happiness. I wish you a safe journey and study hard,” he said.

Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the NIA, said since its inception, 20 young persons have benefitted from the prestigious fully-funded scholarships. She encouraged the young women to work hard at university while taking time to enjoy their new environments and all the positive aspects of college life.

She also thanked the MUA for being such an integral corporate citizen over the years.