Domestic tourism providing a boost to Nevis economy, says Premier Brantley

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 07, 2021) – – The recent uptick in domestic tourism is giving a much-needed boost to the Nevis economy.

That is according to Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), speaking on his weekly radio talk show “On the Mark,” on May 05, 2021.

“We here on the island of Nevis have sent out a clarion call to our brothers and sisters in St. Kitts to come over to Nevis for weekends to enjoy what we call a staycation, to learn this island which is part of their country. Our Nevis Tourism Authority has reached out time and time again. We started last year around the Culturama period and we’ve continued for every occasion. We’ve just come out of a long weekend and we did it again.

“Let me take a moment to say thank you to the people of St. Kitts because you have responded in large numbers to that call.

“What that has done, it has allowed our small business community in Nevis to earn a dollar. It has given our hotels much-needed heads in beds over these weekends. It has allowed our water taxi operators and our ferry operators to make a dollar, and I am grateful to the people of St. Kitts for responding in such overwhelming numbers to our request,” he said.

Statistics provided by the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) show that for the period April 29 to May 03, 2,679 passengers arrived in Nevis from St. Kitts: 954 at the water taxi pier at Oualie Beach and 1,725 at the Charlestown Ferry Pier.

Mr. Brantley shared that this past holiday weekend he encountered many young persons from St. Kitts at the Pinney’s Beach strip who said that they were having a good time and enjoying the hospitality of Nevis.

The Premier has once again extended an invitation for Kittitians to visit Nevis for the upcoming Mothers’ Day (May 09) weekend and the Whit Monday (May 24) holiday weekend.

“We are inviting our brothers and sisters from St. Kitts to come over for Mothers’ Day, to bring their loved ones over, their mothers over to have a weekend in Nevis, or even to come over for lunch or brunch, for breakfast, for dinner. And on the Whit weekend where so many activities are planned that you will once again choose Nevis to get away from it all and relax in all the beauty that is this island, this part of your country,” he said.

Likewise Mr. Brantley encouraged persons on Nevis to visit St. Kitts and patronize its restaurants, hotels, attractions and events.