Junior Health Minister on Nevis declares Nurses Week 2021 open

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 07, 2021) — Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) declares Nurses Week 2021 open. The following is the full text of her statement.

This year we join the Nevis Nurses’ Association in celebrating Nurses’ Week 2021 under the theme “Nurses: A Voice to Lead – A Vision for Future Health Care.” This theme is quite timely and critical as it looks into the future of the nursing profession.

As the largest healthcare profession, nurses must play an integral part in planning the future of health care. Over the years, their roles have expanded in scope, to explore new models of care which include transforming quality and safety across the health care system.

As Minister with the responsibility for Health, I encourage you to join us in celebrating our nurses. Support them in their week of activities that is slated for 10th to 16th May 2021.

Monday 10th – Educational Forum “Careers in the Medical Profession with emphasis on Nursing”. This will take place at the Cotton Ground Health Centre at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 11th – Fruit and Water Day, and Nurses Annual Walk at 5 p.m. Starting point the Alexandra Hospital. I am inviting all walking groups to join us as we walk in solidarity with our nurses.

Wednesday 12th – International Nurses Day and this day is a T-shirt day as well, and in the evening the Church Service will be at the Bath New Testament Church at 7 p.m.

Thursday 13th – Movie Night at Lime Beach Bar

On Friday 14th – Paint, Sip and Snack. This event will take place at the Jessups Community Centre at 7 p.m.

Saturday 15th – Recognition Ceremony and Cocktail at NEPAC

Sunday 16th the curtains come down on this very important week with a beachnic at Pinneys Beach

I am taking this opportunity to thank the nurses for the services they provide to the island of Nevis. Nursing is a noble profession and it takes a special group of persons to do this job.

The population depends on nurses to give them care and comfort. This type of care involves being empathetic, patient, trustworthy, loving and strong.

Nurses heal the hearts, minds and bodies of not only the patients but their family members. Thank you nurses for your invaluable service.

It is indeed my pleasure to now declare Nurses Week 2021 officially launched.