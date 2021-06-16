Donated medical equipment will enhance healthcare delivery on Nevis, says Health Minister

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 16, 2021) – – The medical equipment donated to the Alexandra Hospital for the Paediatric and Maternity wards will go a long way towards improving the delivery of healthcare on Nevis.

This is according to Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). He was peaking at a virtual handing over ceremony on June 11, 2021 at the hospital conference room. The equipment, valued at more than US $100,000, was donated by European businessman Mr. Bruno Moineville and his family.

“I wanted to add my quota of thanks as the Premier of Nevis and on behalf of all the people of Nevis, not only our children but certainly the parents and all the people of Nevis, to yourself and your wife and your family for this philanthropic gesture.

“As you know the world has suffered greatly from this COVID-19 pandemic. This [donation] I believe puts us in a very good position to enhance our medical care and our overall ability to respond particularly for our children. The reality is, I think your contribution will make their lives [paediatric staff] a lot easier and their ability to perform their tasks a lot easier and to ensure that our children are well taken care of,” he said.

The donation included an electric maternity delivery bed, an infant warmer and resuscitation unit, an infant incubator, two syringe infusion pumps, maternal/fetal monitors, a paediatric crash cart and a jaundice meter.

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the NIA, also registered her appreciation on behalf of the Ministry of Health and the hospital personnel for the vital equipment.

“I cannot express how truly touched we are by this humanitarian gesture. With this very timely donation the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs will be in a position to provide critical care for our children and expecting mothers. Your donation no doubt will make a positive difference in our antenatal delivery and post-natal care.

“As an Administration we are cognizant that the delivery of health services requires an all hands on deck approach and that is why we are always inspired by corporate citizens like yourself who come on board and make such generous contributions,” she said.

Mr. Moineville said having fallen in love with Nevis during a sailing holiday in the Caribbean over a decade ago, his family has been vacationing in Nevis ever since. He said his family always felt welcome on the island and wanted to give back to its people in a meaningful way.

Present at the ceremony were Ministry of Health officials, staff doctors, hospital administrators and other members of staff, and Mr. Adrien Daniel of Daniel Brantley Attorneys-at-Law, who handed over the equipment on behalf of his client Mr. Moineville.