Nevis records one case of COVID-19; public and private sectors on Nevis remain open during partial lockdown

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 15, 2021) – – Premier Hon. Mark Brantley says the public and private sectors on Nevis continue normal operations even as the island recorded one positive case of COVID-19.

In an address to the people of Nevis on June 15, 2021, the Premier informed, “Yesterday evening, June 14, some 90 days since the last case was announced on March 16, Nevis recorded a single case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases on Nevis in the past 15 months to 15 with one active case and 14 recoveries.

“This individual has no travel history and was identified through contact tracing from our sister island of St. Kitts. The individual is in isolation and is stable. Contact tracing as a result of this new case has commenced with contacts being quarantined and tested.”

Mr. Brantley pointed out that with the community spread being experienced in St. Kitts over the past few weeks, expert advice had indicated Nevis would eventually see cases also. He once again called on the populace to visit their nearest health centre and get vaccinated against the virus.

“Our fears have now been realized with this new case identified last evening. What then are we to do? I ask persons to continue to be vigilant. I remind you as I do at every available opportunity to get vaccinated so that we can achieve herd immunity on Nevis and in the wider Federation. Vaccination is the only proven way out of this pandemic…

“Please I beg of you take 15 minutes of your time and get vaccinated today. The time for hand wringing and waiting is now over. COVID isn’t waiting. COVID isn’t debating. COVID isn’t paying attention to conspiracies. COVID isn’t pontificating on social media. No, COVID is now inside our beautiful island home and it has come to kill us. We must act now. We must act together. We must vaccinate today.”

On June 12, 2021 the Premier had informed that during the national 14-day partial lock down announced by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris on June 11, 2021 businesses and government offices on Nevis would remain open. Business places have been encouraged to enforce established non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 prevention measures including mask wearing, physical distancing, and frequent sanitizing of hands.

All other measures, including the 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily curfew, no mass gatherings and no dining-in option for restaurants are in effect.

Ferry services have been suspended for the period except for essential travelers including persons traveling to St. Kitts for dialysis.

Premier Brantley, who is also the Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has advised that additional measures might become necessary as a result of the ongoing contact tracing. He urged persons to be vigilant and to stay safe, and to continue to pray for the safety of their fellow Nevisians and their brothers and sisters on St. Kitts.