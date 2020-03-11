Environmental Health Services Division to hold Food Handlers Clinics

in NIA

NIA Nevis Island Administration seal
NIA Nevis Island Administration seal

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 11, 2020) — The following is a notice from the Environmental Health Services Division in the Ministry of Health regarding Food Handlers Clinic.

Food Handlers Clinics will be held at the following locations for food handlers whose ID expire in or before March, 2020, and potential food handlers who have applied or intend to apply for an ID:

 – Friday 13th March at the Cotton Ground Community Centre

 – Tuesday 17th March in Charlestown at  the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall 

Sessions commence at 9:00 a.m. All concerned are asked to be guided accordingly.

 

Back to top