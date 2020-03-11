NEVLEC announces power outage planned for March 12th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 11, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a planned power outage on March 12, 2020.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Gingerland Feeder from Morning Star to Golden Rock that there will be an outage on March 12, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade of High Voltage lines in the area of Brown Pasture/Cole Hill.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.