Esteemed Attorney-at-Law appointed third Member of the Nevis Integrity in Public Life Commission

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 04, 2024)- Mrs. Diana Claxton-Whittaker, an esteemed member of the legal fraternity in St. Kitts and Nevis, has been appointed as the third member of the Nevis Integrity in Public Life Commission (IPLC).

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley recently disclosed that he nominated Mrs. Claxton-Whittaker after the two Members of the Opposition in the Nevis Island Assembly failed to come to a consensus on a nominee, in accordance with the Integrity in Public Life Ordinance.

“You will recall that the two Members Opposite the Honourable [Doctor] Janice Daniel-Hodge and the Honourable Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds could not agree on a nominee and as a consequence of their failure to agree the pendulum shifted back to me as Premier to nominate someone after consultation with them.

“The legislation only requires me to consult, not to get their consent, and so I would have gone ahead and I can now say that the IPL has now been properly constituted once again, having not being properly constituted now for some several months,” he said.

The Premier indicated that after engaging with the Opposition members via letter, the Hon. Stapleton-Simmonds communicated that she had no difficulty with the proposed nominee, however he had not had any response from the Hon. Dr. Daniel-Hodge.

Following the December 12, 2022 Nevis Island Assembly election, Deputy Governor-General Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd O.B.E., M.H. nominated Mr. Ricaldo Caines as the IPLC Chairperson and the government’s initial nominee was Mr. Sydney Newton.

According to Premier Brantley, “Mrs. Claxton-Whittaker is a young woman, is an established practitioner of the law here having had just about ten years membership at the Bar, and it is my considered view that she satisfies the requirements for appointment to such an important body as the Integrity in Public Life Commission…after much back and forth…and after having to amend the legislation, we now have constituted the Integrity and Public Life Commission.”

He said it is anticipated that the IPLC will continue with its important work as it relates to transparency, good governance, a more open government, and a more open system to instill greater confidence in the members of the public.

The Integrity in Public Life Commission is an independent body which receives declarations of assets, income and liabilities from public officials and investigates complaints of abuse of office, bribery, and misconduct in office in an effort to prevent and prosecute acts of corruption.