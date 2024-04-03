Nine schools ready to compete in the 2024 Nevis Gulf & BONI Primary Schools’ Championship

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 02, 2024)- All is in place for the staging of another successful athletic competition as the top young athletes and all of Nevis gear up for the biggest one-day event on the island, the Gulf Insurance Limited and BONI Limited Primary Schools’ Championship, taking place April 03, 2024 at the Nevis Athletic Stadium (Mondo Track).

Reigning champions the Charlestown Primary School Tigers, which has won the most Inter-primary Championships, will once again defend the title against the Ivor Walters Primary Mustangs, St. Thomas Primary Jaguars, Violet O. Jeffers-Nicholls Primary Blue Dragons, Joycelyn Liburd Primary Falcons, Maude Crosse Preparatory School Eagles, Elizabeth Pemberton Primary Lions, St. James Primary Thunders, and Nevis Academy Eagles.

The Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports et al. hosted a press briefing at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on Tuesday, April 02, to share an overview of the meet and acknowledge the partnership with the two title sponsors.

Athletic Meet Coordinator Ms. Nicolla Fraser informed that the march-past will take place at 11:00 a.m. followed by a brief opening ceremony, with the first event scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m.

“Tickets are currently on sale at the Departments of Sports and Education as well as all primary schools on Nevis. This year as we did last year we will see both track and a single field event being the ball throw.

“The Championship will be determined through gold medals, which suggests that the school that gets the most golds wins. If there is a tie on the gold medals we would move on to silver medals, and if there’s still a tie we go on to the bronze, and if there is a tie then there is a tie for the Championship.”

Ms. Fraser revealed that Islander Water Sports Nevis and SKN Concrete and Equipment Limited will sponsor a pair of training shoes to all Class Champions, and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Troy Liburd will sponsor a pair of track shoes to the Victor and Victrix Ludorom.

During the briefing, the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports et al. recognized Gulf Insurance Limited for its contribution to the Nevis Inter-primary Championship as title sponsor for 30 years with a commemorative plaque, which Permanent Secretary in that Ministry Ms. Zahnela Claxton presented to Mr. John Barkley, Gulf Insurance Brand Ambassador.

“Just as Gulf Insurance demands excellence in the quality of our products and services so too we look forward to the youth of Nevis participating in these events in accordance with the athletes code and therefore competing in the true spirit of sportsmanship with healthy and friendly competitions,” Mr. Barkley encouraged.

Vice President of BONI Global Business Development Ms. Rachel Ritfield said company is proud to be co-title sponsor of the event once again and encouraged the athletes to “run as fast as your determination propels you.

All student athletes, parents, and organizers were commended for the hard work put in so far in preparation for the big event.

The Nevis Gulf Insurance Limited and BONI Limited Primary Schools’ Championship will be held under the patronage of Mr. Delvis Pemberton and Ms. Teresa Browne.

Admission fee is children under five years free of cost; children five to ten years $10 early bird and $15 at the gate; adults $20 early bird, and $25 at the gate; vehicle pass $35 early bird and $40 at the gate (plus the cost of the driver and each passenger’s admission fee).