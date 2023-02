NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 09, 2023) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, will present the 2023 Budget at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers at Hamilton House on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Hon. Michelle Slack, the newly sworn in President of the Assembly will preside over the sitting with Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, in what will be the second sitting for the year so far.