Guidelines issued for Nevis candidates sitting CXC exams

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 03, 2021) – – The Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has issued guidelines and procedures for candidates sitting overseas examinations during the lockdown period.

As Nevis prepares to go into full 24-hour lockdown for a period of one week from Saturday, July 03 to Monday, July 12, 2021, special arrangements have been put in place for those taking the 2021 Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) CSEC and CAPE exams.

According to the Ministry, the examinations will continue as scheduled. The following guidelines must be adhered to:

Candidates will only be allowed to travel to and from their designated examination site on the days of their exams Candidates must carry a valid government or school issued photo ID when traveling to and from exams Drivers transporting students to and from examinations must carry a valid driver’s license and a copy of the student’s timetable (especially when returning to pick up students after an exam)

The Ministry also provided instructions on accessing CXC timetables online.

Go to studentportal.cxc.org Enter the relevant login information. The centre number is the first six digits of your registration/candidate number. Click login upon completion Scroll over the word Registration and select Candidate Timetable to download

Students are reminded that they must be attired in full uniform and must adhere all COVID-19 protocols when reporting to examination sites.

The Ministry of Education extended best wishes and encouragement to all students writing the 2021 CXC examinations, and thanked the teachers and principals for “guiding the students and for your investment in the academic development”.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the NIA also wished the students well, noting that they are taking these critical exams under difficult circumstances.