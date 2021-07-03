Nevis records 18th case of COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 3, 2021) — The following is a media release issued by the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration.

One additional case of COVID-19 was recorded on Nevis on July 2, 2021. This brings the total number of cases on Nevis to 18 with 15 persons recovered and three active cases. This case which is imported, is fully vaccinated and has been in quarantine at one of our COVID-19 certified quarantine sites on island since arrival on June 27, 2021.

Case 18 was identified as a result of pre-departure screening conducted by the Ministry of Health. All persons leaving the Federation, while still within their quarantine period, are required to undergo exit testing. The case is isolated and stable. Contact tracing has commenced.

This case represents a vaccine breakthrough infection, defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days or more after they have completed all recommended doses of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and an important tool that can be used to end this pandemic. However, as with all vaccines, a very small percentage of vaccinated individuals will become infected, but most of these persons will have mild disease or will be asymptomatic. Persons are therefore encouraged to join the over 50 per cent of the target population that is fully vaccinated with Astra Zeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine to prevent themselves getting severe disease, being hospitalized, or dying as a result of COVID-19 infection.

The Ministry of Health wishes to remind all persons, including those who interact with persons in quarantine, to follow all COVID-19 prevention and control protocols. Always wear a mask covering your nose and mouth when in public spaces and when interacting face-to-face with others, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water or sanitize your hands properly and often throughout the day, maintain a distance of six feet or more from others, frequently sanitize high touch surfaces throughout the day and wash/sanitize your hands after doing so, keep your hands out of your face, eyes, nose and mouth. If you work at quarantine site you are reminded to consistently follow all COVID-19 prevention protocols at your place of work.

Persons who need further information about COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including quarantine, isolation, and symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call 311, 661-5051 or 665-5473.

