Health Promotion Unit announces activities planned to mark World AIDS Day on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 19, 2020) — The Health Promotion Unit (HPU) in the Ministry of Health on Nevis, is encouraging members of the public to participate in a week of activities set aside to mark World AIDS Day which is observed annually worldwide on December 01.

Ms. Terysia Herbert, Education and Prevention Officer at the HPU noted that the activities planned are awareness-based for HIV and COVID-19, when she spoke to the Department of Information on November 18, 2020.

“This year the Health Promotion Unit will be embarking on several planned activities to commemorate the day, and… we invite you guys, implore you guys to come out and partake in all the activities we have planned. There will be many giveaways, and we plan to educate the public and have a good time doing so.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many of our activities will serve dual purpose, both promoting awareness of HIV as well as promoting activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in St. Kitts/Nevis,” she said.

The first planned activity will be the November 20 launch of a social media campaign dubbed “Lime Responsibly.”

“We are asking participants to be creative, to upload a screen shot or a picture of whatever you feel would best display our theme, and the theme is “Preventing the spread of HIV and CVID-19 in Queen City,” and we want you guys to bring out your best and show us your best interpretation of the theme, and the winner of the competition will be announced on December 1st.

“In order to participate you need to follow us on both of our social media pages. On Facebook it is Nevis Hpu and on Instagram it is hpu.nevis. The winner would be awarded a photo shoot with REFiiC,” Ms. Herbert stated.

The second activity is planned for November 27 at 10 a.m. on the bypass road in front of the Artisan Village, where an HIV ribbon will be unveiled during a short ceremony.

On that same day, the HPU plans to host its Lime Responsibly outreach event at the D.R. Walwyn Plaza in Charlestown. It will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We will be having musical entertainment by New Level Sound. We will be having games and other activities, prizes to be won and again, we will be promoting HIV awareness as well as sanitization and safe practices to prevent COVID-19. So come on out and join us. It’s a Friday afternoon November 27, and please wear your mask and be prepared to have a good time,” Ms. Herbert said.

The fourth activity takes place on December 01, and the HPU’s Education and Prevention Officer explained that a human ribbon will be formed on Chrishi Beach in Cades Bay at 11 a.m. Members of the public who wish to participate should wear a specific colour for the occasion.

“If you would like to attend, we are asking that everyone wear at least a red top if not a full red outfit. We are also requiring that you wear a mask. So please come prepared with a mask.

“We are asking everyone to come out. It’s going to be a photo opportunity. We will be using a drone to take a picture of us in a red ribbon formation on the beach,” she said.

On December 01, Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams Junior Minister of Health, will deliver an address to mark World AIDS Day. Also, there will be a closed workshop for the RISE (Rise Inspire Secure and Empower) Programme on the topic “HIV and Sexuality”.