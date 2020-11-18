Nevis Premier’s monthly press conference slated for November 26

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 18, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Office of the Premier in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the Premier’s monthly press conference.

Please be advised that the Premier’s monthly press conference will take place on Thursday November 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Cabinet Room, on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will update citizens and residents on matters pertaining to Nevis.

The event will be broadcast live via Nevis Television (NTv), Channel 99, Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, Nevis Television Facebook page, VON Radio, Freedom FM, WINNFM, Sugar City Rock and Kyss FM 102.5.