NEVLEC advises of planned power outage on November 19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 18, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), regarding a scheduled power outage for some customers on the Gingerland Feeder on November 19, 2020.

Thursday, November 19

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Gingerland Feeder from Matte Bottom to White Hall, that there will be a power outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It is to facilitate the relocation and upgrade of High Voltage (HV) lines between the Butler’s Health Centre and the St. James’ Primary School.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.