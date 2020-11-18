Department of Gender Affairs “Men Can Cook” program gets underway on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 18, 2020) – The “Men Can Cook” programme hosted by the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) officially got under way on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Charlestown Primary School’s (CPS) cafeteria.

The programme which is made up of five sessions, is designed to assist men on Nevis who wish to learn how to cook to prepare meals for themselves and their families.

For the first session one of the facilitators, Chef Michael Henville, instructed the participants of varying ages namely: Mr. Kerwin Polius, Mr. David Walwyn, Mr. Chevaun Walwyn, Mr. Nedd Lestrade and Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Community Development in the NIA.

Chef Henville said for the first lesson the men would start with the basics, including kitchen safety and health, and cleanliness when operating in the kitchen.

He thanked the sponsors and the Ministry for envisioning such an initiative.

“I think it is wonderful and it should be kept going every year,” he said.

Mr. Polius indicated that he loved cooking and was happy to participate in any activity that promoted self-improvement.

Mr. Chevaun Walwyn indicated that he was excited to take on the challenge and represent the island’s younger demographic.

“I know it’s going to be a learning curve to get beyond macaroni but I’m excited and ready to start,” he said.

At the end of Monday’s cooking session, Hon. Evelyn expressed pride that he had prepared a meal of steamed vegetables and mashed potato, baked chicken with a white wine cream sauce.

Speaking with the Department of Information on November 17 about his experience learning to cook, Mr. Evelyn had high praise for Mrs. Brandy Williams and her staff.

“I want to commend the Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams and her entire team at Gender Affairs for what I would call a very wonderful and novel initiative.

“It’s good to see men in the kitchen and men cooking. It is a very timely initiative, especially as we are seeing a resurgence in agriculture once more, and it’s good that we can prepare and consume our local foods. More men learning to cook means that a lot more of our local produce will be consumed,” he said.

He described the cooking session as an excellent experience.

“It was really great learning from two very accomplished chefs on Nevis who so far have been simply outstanding.”

Ms. Elsa Delashley is the other program facilitator.