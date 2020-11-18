Technical expert from Taiwan assists NIA with early intervention of NCDs

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 18, 2020) – Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) says the Nevis government is grateful for the Republic of China (Taiwan’s) assistance in the administration’s efforts at preventing and controlling non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on the island.

Hon. Brandy Williams expressed that gratitude during a presentation at a recent sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, when she informed that the Taiwanese government has again rendered technical expertise to Nevis in that regard.

“I want to place on record our profound thanks to the government of [the Republic of] China (Taiwan) who has sent a technical person to assist us in dealing with our non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“Three years ago, they had an initial project in which they looked at the chronic kidney disease, that’s the end stage of the NCDs. However, they have sent a new person in Mr. William Chen…He will be on another four-year stint,” she said.

The Junior Health Minister explained that Mr. Chen will be in St. Kitts and Nevis working with the relevant stakeholders to look at early intervention on NCDs including diabetes (high blood sugar) and hypertension (high blood pressure).

“He will be collaborating with stakeholders such as the Ministry of Education as they do the school meals in the schools; he will be meeting with persons from the antenatal organization and the [Nevis]Renal Society and so, the stakeholders will be those persons who are in the business of looking at non communicable diseases, as well as persons who are preparing foods for our young people and persons who have already been diagnosed with these two nagging diseases being hypertension and diabetes,” she said.

Since his recent installation, Mr. Chen has presented at the RISE Program/Health Promotion Unit workshop in Nevis on November 11, 2020, which focused on Food and Nutrition and the COVID-19 environment.

He shared with the participants tips on how to prepare nutritious meals that are tasty but using less sugar and sodium (salt). He explained that eating healthy did not have to be boring, but is about finding the right balance that works for the individual.

Mr. Chen has also held meetings with workers in the Ministry of Health on Nevis to outline his strategic plans with regard his overall agenda.