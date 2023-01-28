Hon. Alexis Jeffers appointed Special Advisor to the Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 28, 2023) – Hon. Alexis Jeffers has been appointed Special Advisor to the Office of the Premier on Investment Matters; the appointment having taken effect on January 01, 2023.

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley made the announcement at his January 26, 2023 press conference.

“The Honourable Alexis Jeffers, who ran in the local election as a candidate in the parish of St. James, Nevis 4, who now serves as the elected member for Constituency 11, St. Thomas and St. James, has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the Office of the Premier on Investment Matters and he has been charged with delivering for us some of these major projects, principally the airport [expansion] project. He is the point-person charged by this government to handle that project.

“He will report to my office and to the Cabinet on progress with that project and I want to commend the Hon. Alexis Jeffers, he has really hit the ground running. He’s had a number of meetings with stakeholders already,” he said.

Hon. Jeffers had previously served as Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture and Housing in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Premier Brantley also informed that Hon. Latoya Jones, candidate for the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) party for the Constituency of St. Thomas’ (Nevis 5) in the December 12, 2022 Nevis Island Assembly election, continues to work with the NIA in her capacity as a Special Advisor to the Premier on community matters.