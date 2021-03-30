Hon. Jeffers urges persons to get proper documentation for accessing Crown land

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 30, 2021) – – Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Lands in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is encouraging persons to regularize their status with respect to any government land they currently occupy.

Hon. Jeffers addressed the matter during a statement at the most recent sitting of the Nevis island Assembly.

“I want to encourage the entire island of Nevis, anyone who currently occupies government land and has no documents for those lands to come in to the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC), let us get you regularized so you have that tenancy.

“Come in to the Corporation or you can go to the Department of Agriculture where they rent crown lands…

“Whether you’re in Maddens, whether you’re in Potworks, whether you’re in Cades Bay- wherever you are on the island, if you are there I’m asking you to come and regularize your status,” he said.

He asserted that the NIA has simplified the process of acquiring government land on Nevis. Persons wishing to rent Crown land have to fill out an application at the Department of Agriculture and once the application is approved, terms and conditions will be determined.

The leasing and purchasing of government land is done through the NHLDC.

“We have made the process as easy as one, two, three for the citizens of this island to gain access to the lands that we call the people’s land.

“You can come in and buy the land and you get a certificate of title and then you’re on your merry way. You wave your papers through Charlestown as they,” the minister said.

Mr. Jeffers admonished Nevisians not to occupy government land without proper authorization through documentation.

“We [the NIA] are responsible for the patrimony of the people of this country, we are responsible for the management of our land resources…and we will do so within the law.

“The lands are available to us. Some may say it’s the people’s land but because it’s the people’s land it doesn’t mean that we get up one morning and say ‘I see an acre of land out there and I gone on it’.

“No! There is right way and a wrong way and if we are to live as decent, law-abiding citizens on this island we should always choose the right way because it’s the only way to go. We will encourage all of our young men and women to follow the rules as to what is required of you,” he stated.

The Minister of Lands emphasized that having proper documentation to prove legal access to government land will prevent any conflict between persons and the government or between individuals.