Nevis Min. of Tourism cancels final Vaccination Information session

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 29, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the final Vaccination Information session.

We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Ministry of Tourism will be cancelling the final Vaccination Information session scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday March 30th, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause.