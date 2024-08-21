Hon. Mark Brantley, Leader of the Opposition for St. Kitts and Nevis, to address the nation on the issue of crime and violence



NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 21, 2024)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, in his capacity as Leader of His Royal Majesty’s Loyal Opposition in the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis, will address the nation on the issue of crime and violence on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

This address comes as the Federation recorded its 25th homicide so far this year on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

The address will be broadcast on local television and radio stations including the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.