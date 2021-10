NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 09, 2021) – – Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs for St. Kitts and Nevis, will be attending the high-level commemorative meeting to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement, being held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Mr. Brantley departs Nevis on October 09, 2021.

In his absence Deputy Premier, Hon. Alexis Jeffers will act as Premier of Nevis.

Please be guided accordingly.