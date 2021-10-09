NIA Legal Counsel Ms. Althea Campbell attains Master’s Degree in International Maritime Law

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 09, 2021)- – Ms. Althea Campbell, Legal Counsel at the Legal Department of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has attained a Master’s Degree in International Maritime Law, becoming one in a very small group trained in this area in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Ms. Campbell traveled to Malta in 2020 to commence studies at the prestigious International Law Institute, a world recognized centre for the training of specialists in international maritime law, and graduated with distinction in the top five percent of her class in September 2021.

In an interview with the Department of Information, the Hanley’s Road, Gingerland resident explained what inspired her to pursue the degree in International Maritime Law.

“My decision to pursue a masters degree in International Maritime Law was borne out of some workshops I attended at the Federal level geared towards the creation of a national ocean policy as well as a national maritime transport policy. I realized how important the marine industry sectors were to our economy as an island state, especially as we rely on ships to bring in practically everything that we need.

“So I realized that the expertise was very well needed, especially in a climate where our government was moving towards embracing what our ocean can do for us…For me it was very important that Nevis in particular has the expertise in its workforce to be able to have an input in the decisions that affect how the ocean space of St. Kitts and Nevis is managed,” she said.

The young attorney acknowledged those involved in assisting her to achieve this milestone in her career.

“I’m extremely grateful to the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration for supporting my aspiration to pursue these studies by granting me study leave, and for seeing the need to have this expertise within the local government. I would especially like to thank my boss Mrs. Hélène Lewis, Legal Advisor to the NIA, who has been an extreme supporter and who had really lobbied for me to pursue these studies and be able to bring these expertise back to Nevis in order to help our island as we advance our Blue Economy agenda.”

Ms. Campbell also expressed appreciation to the Cabinet of the Federal Government for nominating her for the scholarship that afforded the opportunity to advance her education and legal expertise.