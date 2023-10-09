Hon. Spencer Brand delivers World Post Day 2023 message

HONOURABLE SPENCER BRAND

MINISTER’S MESSAGE FOR WORLD POST DAY

OCTOBER 09, 2023

Theme: Together for Trust: “Collaborating for a safe and connected future.”

It is an honour to address the citizens and residents of our beautiful island Nevis, which we call home, as we celebrate this momentous occasion, the 54th year of World Post Day Celebrations. October 9th was mandated by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which is dedicated to remembering the postal sector and the contribution attributed to communication and commerce. Post continues to connect individuals, businesses, and governments, and facilitates the exchange of mail, including letters, parcels, and documents.

Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the UPU during his World Post Day statement declared the theme for this year’s celebration: “Together for trust: Collaborating for a safe and connected future.”

Metoki outlined that the trust has been cultivated through a steadfast commitment to safeguard security.

So much has happened in the past to disrupt Caribbean businesses, economies, and the lives of individuals around the world due to advancements in technology coupled with the effects of the pandemic. Travel restrictions interrupted the supply chains, reduced financial access, undermined the flow of cash, and limited the purchasing power of customers. The doors of advancing technology are gradually closing in on our mail business, and we are entering the door of e-commerce. The heavy reliance on international mail by the postal industry in the Caribbean has brought about some repercussions of a reduction in the volume of mail and revenue.

To keep pace with the rapidly changing communications market we must rely on new communication and information technologies to advance new products and services to meet higher customer expectations and become more competitive.

We realize the need to cope with rapid changes in the postal environment is inevitable. This venture will take a collaborative effort to a safe and connected future. With this in mind, the Universal Postal Union during its fourth Extraordinary Congress held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 1st – 5th approved several proposals to expand and formalize the United Nations specialized agency’s relationship with wider postal sector players and private sector companies. The discussions included member countries to decide on proposals directed to climate action in the postal sector, the future of postal financial services, and other postal sector issues that require urgent attention.

The objective of the proposals is to improve the communication of organisations with other postal sector players in the market and to involve operators and partners in the postal supply chain that are outside of the UPU’s network of government-designated postal operators. This is to lead the way in ensuring interconnectivity, efficiency, and universal postal service for everyone.

The efforts of the Universal Postal Union, I believe, is a step in the right direction for the postal sector and will ensure that Post remains relevant, increase revenue for our citizens and government, and increase efficiency and customer satisfaction for all. The Ministry of Communications stands ready to embrace a safe and connected future by doing what is necessary to remain relevant in the postal supply chain.

Walter Trezek, Chair of the UPU Consultative Committee, sums it up nicely when he states that, “Digitalization facilitates partnerships. Even the largest companies and Posts cannot do it by themselves. It is about shaping the digital future of the sector together.”

The enduring relevance of postal services in an increasingly digital world is evident as we reminisce about where we were 100 years ago and where we are today. We cannot do it alone.

As we reminisce on 100 years ago, I pause to congratulate our centenarian Ms. Leontine Clarke who celebrated on September 21st, 2023. She will be honoured via our World Post Day centenarian stamp issue shortly, which will bring the curtains down on our Celebrations.

Happy World Post Day and I wish the St. Kitts and Nevis postal staff a successful month of celebrations.