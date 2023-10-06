Single mothers praise the NIA for its Daycare Assistance Program as voucher distribution begins

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 06, 2023)- The Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Development has begun issuing vouchers under the newly implemented Daycare Voucher Assistance Program, and some of the recipients are publicly thanking Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for the initiative.

Miss Africa Wilkes, a single mother from Hamilton, took to social media in a public display of gratitude.

“I’ve cried to the Honourable Mark Brantley of my day to day struggles of paying for daycare. He promised me change and I’ve seen tremendous changes. With the A.C.T.I.O.N Plan I’ve received my vouchers for $300 per month in assistance with daycare fees.

“Thank you Premier Brantley for listening to my cries and taking action for struggling parents on the island of Nevis.” Ms. Wilkes also thanked the Ministry for rolling out the program.

Ms. Reid, a young mother from Burden Pasture, expressed her gratitude as well. “It’s been a great relief for mothers, including myself. I’m super thankful for this program being offered especially for the mothers who really needed the help. It honestly took a burden off of my shoulders and I encourage mothers who are in need, don’t be afraid to apply.”

Ms. Omeally Dinall was also approved for the A.C.T.I.O.N Plan program. “A huge thank you to the Department of Gender Affairs for assisting struggling families. As a single parent myself I am highly appreciative of this initiative,” she said.

Premier Brantley said he was touched by the outpouring of gratitude from parents whose lives have been improved through this program. “This initiative by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led administration demonstrates that “people matter most” is not just a slogan but a way of governing.”

Minister of Gender Affairs and Social Development the Hon. Jahnel Nisbett said she is pleased to be part of a Cabinet that had the collective will to ensure that a project birthed from a need expressed at the community level became a reality.

“When I came into government and I was tasked with being the Minister of Social Empowerment I wanted to make an impact as part of the CCM-led government by being able to contribute to solving problems.

“This program will assist the parents immediately by subsidizing in most cases up to 75 percent of their daycare costs. This subsidy would also ensure that we are supporting the current privately-run daycare facilities rather than competing with them for limited business.”

She disclosed that a number of parents have already received their vouchers for October, and that several more have been approved with others in the pipeline for approval for November.

The NIA’s Assisted Childcare for Toddlers and Infants On Nevis (ACTION) Plan provides up to $300 per month per child for a maximum of two children for single parents earning a monthly income of $2000 or less, and dual parent households earning $3000 or less per month.

Registration is ongoing and persons who may qualify should contact the Department of Gender Affairs at 469-5521 extension 6750.