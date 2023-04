NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 17, 2023)- The general public is advised that the Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will be absent from Nevis for the period April 18 to 22, 2023 in order to attend the 26th Annual Awards Gala of the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) in New York.

During this period, the Honourable Spencer Brand will assume the responsibilities of Premier.

END