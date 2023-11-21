Increasing cost to supply water likely to result in rate increase, says Minister Spencer Brand  

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 20, 2023)- The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister with responsibility for Water Services on Nevis, says due to the increasing costs associated with supplying water to consumers, residents will likely see an increase in the rates in 2024.

“I want to say to the people of Nevis that in 2024 there is serious consideration for the increase of our water rates,” Hon. Brand said during the November 06, 2023 Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly.

“It is becoming extremely challenging to ensure that we have the capacity to provide the necessary water supply on the island of Nevis for a number of reasons. Many of our wells are well past their useful life and we have had to extend pumping of those wells. We have also seen the rapid increase [in the cost] of everything to do with water- our water meter prices have escalated since COVID, our stationery, our pipes, our fittings, our motors- all have increased exponentially.”

The Minister further explained that the NIA is in the advanced stages of plans to drill three additional wells to increase the supply of potable water to the people of Nevis.

The project is presently out to tender, and the government estimates the drilling will come at a cost of over five million dollars.

“We want to ensure that we continue to have a stable and adequate supply of water for the people of Nevis, therefore we are looking at a possible increase in 2024 of our water rates. We will have to decide on that very shortly because as we are aware the Budget discussions are ongoing.”

The Hon. Brand appealed to consumers to do their civic duty by paying their water bills on time and in full in order that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) can have the necessary resources to provide the critical commodity to the people of Nevis.