Junior Minister of Health Brandy-Williams urging public to support Nurses Week 2022; declares week officially open

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 09, 2022) — Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) urged members of the public to support the Nevis Nurses Association during their Nurses Week 2022 event from May 09 to 15, as she officially declared the week open.

The week of activities with the theme “Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health” is held in honour of International Nurses Day observed annually on May 12, 2022, in celebration of nurses and their profession worldwide.

“I encourage one and all to support the initiatives of the Nurses Association and join the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs as we celebrate our nurses and continue to promote the profession whilst providing opportunities for them to achieve educational and career advancement in a supportive environment. As Minister responsible for Health and Gender affairs I now declare Nurses Week 2022 officially open,” Mrs. Brandy-Williams said.

Mrs. Brandy Williams quoted the International Council of Nurses as describing International Nurses Day as a demonstration of the need to invest in nursing, to build a resilient, highly qualified nursing workforce, and to protect nurses’ rights in order to transform health systems to meet the needs of individuals and communities now and in the future.

The week of activities commences with a Best Past Nurses Cap Competition on May 09. May 10 will be National Dishes Day with samples available for sale at the Alexandra Hospital from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and a Domino Competition at the Gender Affairs Conference Room in Charlestown from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On May 11 will be a health walk from 5 p.m. The route will take participants from the Alexandra Hospital’s parking lot to Ramsbury to Big Rock on Government Road to Four Seasons Resort, Nevis on the Island Main Road and back.

On May 12, International Nurses Day, will be T-Shirt and Surprise Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and a Church Service at the Shiloh Baptist Church at Ramsbury at 7 p.m.

On May 13 will be Karaoke at 5Trees at 7 p.m. The winner of the Best Poetry contest and a Tik Tok Dance contest will be announced that night.

On May 14 will be the Annual Awards Gala and Dinner by invitation only at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park Conference Centre at 7 p.m.

The final activity to bring down the curtains on the week of activities will be a Beach Cool Down at Sunshine’s at 2 p.m. on May 15.