Nevis Water Department issues advisory on planned water supply interruption

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 06, 2022) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Water Department regarding a planned interruption in the water supply.

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise the General Public of a water interruption on Sunday 08th May, 2022, between the hours 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the St. John’s area.

Please note that the areas that will be affected during this time are: Beach Road, Hermitage, Brown Pasture, Burden Pasture, Upper Church Ground, Upper Morning Star and areas in close proximity.

The Nevis Water Department would like to apologize for any inconvenience this interruption may cause.