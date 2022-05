NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 06, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The following list of positions are available to be filled on Nevis:

Supervisor – Lumberyard

Truck Driver

Paint Mixer

Cashiers

Supermarket Attendant

Seamstress

Interested persons are kindly asked to visit the Department of Labour located on Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis.