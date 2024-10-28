Large turnout to Nevis Premier Mark Brantley’s town hall in Bermuda

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 28, 2024) – Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, hosted a town hall meeting in Devonshire, Bermuda on October 25, as part of his official visit aimed at strengthening the historic bonds between Bermuda and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Addressing a large gathering of almost 200 Bermudians of St. Kitts and Nevis heritage, Premier Brantley underscored the deep ties between the two nations, encouraging the diaspora to consider returning to their ancestral homeland to support its growth and development.

Reflecting on the shared history, Premier Brantley stated, “My message to Bermudians of St. Kitts and Nevis heritage was simple. Over 100 years ago, we came to Bermuda to aid this island’s development and helped transform it into one of the most prosperous and best-run small islands in the world. Now, over a century later, it is time to come back home to St. Kitts and Nevis and to help us develop your ancestral homeland.”

The Premier highlighted the ease of purchasing property, inheriting family land, building homes, starting businesses, obtaining citizenship, and traveling between Bermuda and St. Kitts and Nevis. He emphasized the appeal of the comparatively lower cost of living in St. Kitts and Nevis, presenting a strong case for members of the diaspora to reinvest in their roots.

Brantley’s call for engagement also focused on fostering collaboration in various sectors, including business, finance, and cultural exchange, while learning from Bermuda’s success.

“Bermuda has done incredibly well. We admire very much what this small island has achieved in terms of its economy and efficient governance. There is much we can learn and, more importantly, much we can achieve together,” he added.

The town hall meeting, which provided attendees with information on the investment and residency opportunities available in St. Kitts and Nevis, marked a significant step in Premier Brantley’s mission to foster growth and mutual support between the Federation and Bermuda.

The Premier concluded by inviting those of Kittitian and Nevisian descent to “come home” and take advantage of these opportunities, supporting the vision of a vibrant, interconnected future for both nations.