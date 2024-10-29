Premier Mark Brantley returns from successful trip to Bermuda, strengthening ties between Nevis and Bermuda

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 29, 2024) – Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has returned to Nevis following a productive official visit to Bermuda, where he engaged in meaningful dialogue aimed at deepening the historical and strategic relationship between Bermuda and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

On October 25, Premier Brantley led a well-attended town hall in Devonshire, Bermuda, addressing nearly 200 attendees of St. Kitts and Nevis descent. During the engagement, Premier Brantley encouraged the diaspora to consider reinvesting in their heritage by returning to their ancestral homeland to “contribute to its continued growth and prosperity”.

The Premier also held a bilateral meeting with Bermuda’s Premier the Honourable E. David Burt to explore collaborative opportunities across key sectors, including sports, cultural exchange, and financial services.

Premier Brantley’s visit concluded with renewed commitments to promote regional unity and growth, underlining the deep bonds between Bermuda and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. This successful trip is set to bring new opportunities for collaboration and growth that will positively impact the citizens of both territories.