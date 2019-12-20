Long Point Port extends hours to accommodate Christmas cargo collection

NASPA Long Point Nevis (December 20, 2019) – In an effort to accommodate the general public, the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) Long Point Port will be extending their hours for Friday December 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday December 21st from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Mr.Roger Fyfield, Assistant Controller of Customs in the Nevis Division explained the purpose of the extension and highlighted the procedures for collecting packages from the port.

“This is the peak of the Christmas season and in so doing, we are facilitating the general public by opening Friday and Saturday. If you are clearing a package on behalf of someone, we are asking the consignee that is the person whose name is on the package, when they are going to send someone to clear the package, to give that person an authorization form.

“That authorization form could be accessed from our website www.skncustoms.com or you can simply write a note, address it to the Deputy Controller of Customs, Mr. Cynric Carey, asking the deputy controller to allow that person to clear your package on your behalf,” he said.