NASPA recognises street cleaners for continuation to community

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 24th, 2019) – As part of its annual community outreach efforts, the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) recognised four sanitation workers at the Ministry of Health on Nevis for their contribution to keeping Charlestown clean all year round.

Mr. Patrick Smithen, Mr. Donald Browne, Mr. Rawle Archibald and Mr. Anthony Cranston were recognised for their services with a gift basket.

During a brief ceremony hosted on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019, at the Charlestown Pier, Mr. Ken Pemberton, Operations Manager of the Charlestown Port explained the purpose of recognising the workers who are charged with keeping the streets of Charlestown clean.

“It’s an appreciation for their efforts during the year. They have kept the city clean throughout the whole season, Culturama season and the Christmas season. Whenever the streets are dirty they are always in at 5 o’clock in the morning, 4 o’clock, cleaning the streets and making it look presentable for the other day. Now that we are looking at the tourist season, this city must always be kept as clean as possible to accommodate or to welcome guests.

“Normally they go unappreciated, their work is not recognised but we, as a port authority, we recognise the job that they have been doing and know the importance of that dedicated effort every morning,” he said.

The street cleaners in Charlestown have been recognized by NASPA during the Christmas season for the past five years, to show appreciation and love for their contribution to the community.