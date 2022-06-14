Mental health care remains a priority for NIA, Jr. Minister of Health Hon. Brandy-Williams says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 14, 2022) — Mental health care remains a priority for the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and according to Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health, the ministry stands ready to assist workers at the Mental Health Unit and its clients.

Minister Brandy-Williams, gave the assurance while conducting a walk-through of the new Mental Health facility at Prospect with a team from the ministry on June 14, 2022.

“We are living through very trying times. We have seen the number of health issues escalating especially over the past two years and we felt it was necessary to make our officers comfortable as well as our clients…

“So we are here this morning to do a simple walk through of the new facility, and when I say new facility, it is indeed a new facility because we would have invested some monies in order to spruce it up and make it user friendly and more comfortable for our clients and our workers,” she said.

The Ministry of Health official added that the NIA strongly believes in the importance of mental care and it is doing all it can to ensure that clients of the unit are well taken care of. She also used the opportunity to encourage Nevisians to make use of the mental health care facility.

“Going forward this will be the new location. We are still doing some work on the outside to improve the aesthetics but when you come to this facility you will feel wanted. You will feel well served, and we are sure that our officers will do the best they can to assist persons with their mental issues.

“So to the Nevisian public, this is the new location for our Mental Health Unit. Do come. Do stop by and speak to our counsellors. Speak to our officers because at the end of the day mental health issues are our concern. All of us are responsible and all of us need to take an active role in looking out for each other’s needs,” the Junior Health Minister said.

Mrs. Brandy-Williams expressed gratitude to Mr. Gary Pemberton, Administrator at the Alexandra Hospital, for allowing the unit to operate in a section of the hospital.

“They now have their extra space and we are thankful and grateful to those persons who would have assisted us over the years with our cases and our clients,” she said.

Meantime, Mr. Oldain Claxton, Counsellor at the Mental Health Unit. urged members of the public to make use of the services offered at the facility.

“We are now welcoming our clients and potential clients to our new location and we are happy to provide the service and support that our clients and the Nevisian public require.

“We are here to support the Nevis public whenever they are experiencing any sort of mental health distress and need the support and services of the Mental Health Unit,” he said.

According to Mr. Claxton, the unit is ready to offer person-centered care and support to those who are struggling with their mental and emotional health and wellbeing, and to help individuals navigate the various challenges in their daily lives.

The services offered by the Mental Health Unit are: counselling/psychotherapy, weekly psychiatric consultations and clinics, community outreach and home visits, psychoeducational/psychosocial presentations, trainings, and seminars and occupational therapy/recreation. For further information, the unit can be contacted at telephone numbers: 869-469-5614 or 869-660-0551.