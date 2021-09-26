Minister Brantley interviews with Executive Editor of WION TV

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 26, 2021) – – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, met with Palki Sharma Upadhyay, the Executive Editor of WION TV in an interview on September 25, 2021, to discuss a plethora of issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the growing Indian community in St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean, trade and other issues.

The interview highlighted the great ongoing relationship between the Caribbean and India and one which will continue to progress over time. Minister Brantley spoke of some challenges as it relates to trade and attributed geographic distance and the absence of transportation links as aspects that may have hindered a better trade relationship.

The interview was deemed productive.

Minister Brantley had the opportunity to use that platform to openly thank the Government of India for its generosity during the pandemic for facilitating the timely distribution of vaccines to St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.