Minister Jeffers gives back to constituents in 10th anniversary celebration

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 18, 2021) — Householders in the Parish of St. James’ last weekend were the beneficiaries of an initiative by their representative Hon. Alexis Jeffers, as he celebrates the 10th anniversary of his election to the Nevis Island Assembly.

Mr. Jeffers described the activity as a gesture of gratitude.

“This is my way of giving back to the community, and this event this morning is one such event which forms part of a month-long series of events that will happen in the constituency of St. James’,” he said.

Also the Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Mr. Jeffers pointed to the activity’s relationship with the weekend activities held by the Department of Agriculture in celebration of World Food Day 2021, which is observed annually on October 16.

“So this falls nicely in with what we are trying to do in agriculture as well in terms of the theme we have for World Food Day 2021 which speaks to better production, better nutrition, better environment and the likes. So we are certainly securing the environment today. The environment needs all of us to protect it and to do what we can to ensure that it is preserved for years to come.

“So we are cleaning up the constituency this morning of these white goods, and of course as you can see the bin behind me is already full. The truck is on its way to remove this particular bin and also the other four bins that we have in the Fountain area, Camps, Brick Kiln and also Butlers,” he noted.

White goods is the term used for large electrical items or machines used to assist in household chores, such as washing machines, stoves and refrigerators.

Minister Jeffers lauded the response of the community to clean the environment with a team of young men in from area.

“We have had a tremendous response from the community and we want to continue with this event next week Saturday in the St. Thomas’ constituency. Of course, that forms part of my representation as well at the Federal level. So even though I am celebrating in St. James’, I’ve included the St. Thomas’ Parish as well because they are part of the whole series of events that we’re having.

“So I want to thank the community for coming onboard. We’ve done a good job in terms of getting these items out of persons’ yards or their premises, and the interesting thing is that most people would have these things around for years because of the cost to remove them to get them to the landfill. So we are glad that we’ve saved them that cost and we have undertaken that cost ourselves,” he said.

Mr. Jeffers used the opportunity to thank the management of the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority and all others who collaborated to make the clean-up event possible.

The clean-up activity planned for residents of the St. Thomas’ Parish will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021.