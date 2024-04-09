Minister of Sports congratulates Charlestown Primary School on its 5th consecutive Inter-primary Championship win

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 08, 2024)- Minister of Education, Youth and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd has extended a congratulatory message to the Charlestown Primary School (CPS) on its fifth consecutive win at the Gulf Insurance Limited & Bank Of New Innovation (BONI) Limited Inter-primary Schools’ Championship.

CPS Tigers walked away with 18 gold medals, 13 silver medals, and 13 bronze medals at Nevis’ ‘Mini Olympics’ held at the Nevis Athletic Stadium (Mondo Track) on April 03, 2024.

“Let me send out congratulations to the winning school, the Charlestown Primary School, the entire orange nation of course. They are the five times back-to-back champions and they deserve every word of congratulations. Charlestown did very well,” the Hon. Liburd said.

CPS’ Cilan Parris copped Victor Ludorum while Victrix Ludorum went to Janiah McNeil of CPS and D’Mayah Largie of St. James’ Primary.

Joycelyn Liburd Primary took the second place spot with 13 gold, 11 silver, and 11 bronze medals; while St. Thomas Primary earned third place with 13 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Minister Liburd made special mention of St. James’ Primary, the smallest school on the island for securing 7 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze medals.

He also congratulated the athletes and coaches of each school on what he deemed a superb performance at the annual meet.

“I want to congratulate and thank the principals of all of the schools, the members of staff, and especially our hard working coaches. Let me also say congratulations and thanks to our student athletes, they were the stars of the show.

“Let me also thank the entire Nevisian public and those from St. Kitts who came over to ensure we had a wonderful event. The event was incident free and it was a lot of wholesome fun for the entire family.”

Minister Liburd noted that without the sponsors the athletic meet would not have been possible and expressed gratitude to the title sponsors and all other corporate sponsors and individual contributors.

He also acknowledged the hard work of the Ministry and Department of Education and Sports et al. for hosting a successful event. He thanked the numerous volunteers who came onboard to ensure the quality of the event was topnotch.