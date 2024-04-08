Water management schedule implemented on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 08, 2024)- The Nevis Water Department has announced rationing schedules for the parishes of St. John’s, St. George’s and St. James’, effective Monday, April 08.

Areas that will be affected by interruption to the water supply are

Zion, New River, Hickmans, Rices, Hanleys Road, Church Ground, Victoria Road, Prospect Estate, Cherry Garden, Prospect Palms, Malcolm Hill, Upper Farms, Upper Stoney Grove, Hamilton, Braziers, Brownhill, Montpelier, Cox, Clay Ghaut, Cole Hill, Pond Hill, New Castle, Barnaby, Potworks, Camps, and Nisbet Settlement.

Areas in St. Thomas’ that may also be affected by the water ration as well as experience low water pressure include Westbury, Clifton Estate, Upper and Lower Jones Estate, Colquohoun Estate and along the main road to Oualie.

The shutoff time is between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily until further notice.

Persons are urged to exercise all water conservation practices including using recycled water for lawns, and monitoring domestic water use in their homes such as taking baths, brushing teeth, washing dishes, clothes, and vehicles.

The Water Department apologized for any inconvenience caused to all consumers and asked for the public’s understanding at this time.

For any emergencies, consumers can contact the department at (869) 665 9061, (869) 765 5319 or email neviswaterdepartment@gmail.com