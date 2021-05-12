Ministry of Health on Nevis issues call for MUA/NIA scholarships

Nevis Island Administration seal
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Health regarding a call for MUA/NIA scholarship applications from May 17 to June 25, 2021.

 

About the MUA/NIA Scholarship

The Medical University of the Americas (MUA) and The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will offer two (2) scholarships for academic year 2021-2022 to well deserving high school graduates with a sound academic record. Scholarships will be awarded towards the pursuit of undergraduate studies which lead to a degree at an accredited university or higher learning institution.

The scholarships can be awarded for up to four (4) years of study at:

  • University of the West Indies
  • Any four (4) year United States based institution
  • The Medical University of the Americas (MUA)

Priority Areas

  • Environmental Health
  • Optometry
  • Dental Hygiene
  • Occupational/Speech Therapy
  • Nursing
  • Health Educator
  • Biomedical Engineering
  • Health Information Management
  • Occupational Health & Safety
  • Radiography
  • Supply Chain Management (Health)
  • Social Work

Eligibility Requirements Candidates

  • Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age
  • Must be a citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis
  • Must have at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science
  • Must be active in community service
  • Persons who are already attending University will not be considered for this Scholarship

Requirements Regarding Institutions

  • George’s University, Grenada is not a qualifying institution
  • Offshore Universities are not qualifying institutions
  • Scholarships cannot be awarded for the pursuit of studies at Community Colleges
  • Preference will be given to Universities in the Caribbean region

Application Documents

  • Application form
  • Birth or naturalization certificate
  • Police Record
  • Passport Sized Picture
  • Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes
  • Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution
  • Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc
  • Letter of reference from high school teacher
  • Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement
  • Eight hundred-one thousand (800-1000) word essay stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.

Important Dates

  • MUA /NIA Scholarships will be awarded to begin studies in August 2021 – February 2022
  • Applications will be accepted beginning May 17, 2021 and conclude on June 25, 2021.
  • Applications MUST be typewritten and submitted in hard copy to the address below:

Chairperson

MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee

℅ The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Health

Administration Building

Charlestown

Nevis

 

Important Information

  • Incomplete applications will not be considered.
  • Finalists will be contacted for an interview after the close of the application period.
  • Questions about the eligibility and other matters regarding the application process can be forwarded to min.health@niagov.com or to Shelisa Martin-Clarke at 469–5521-Ext 6490.
  • Scholarship recipients MUST maintain a 3.0 GPA to remain eligible for this scholarship over the course of study.
  • Applicants MUST agree to return to the Federation within twelve (12) months of completing his/her chosen programme of study.
  • Scholarship recipients are required to sign a Bond with the Nevis Island Administration which requires a service commitment to be rendered to the Federation of St. Kitts/Nevis for a period of up to five (5) years.
