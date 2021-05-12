Ministry of Health on Nevis issues call for MUA/NIA scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Health regarding a call for MUA/NIA scholarship applications from May 17 to June 25, 2021.

About the MUA/NIA Scholarship

The Medical University of the Americas (MUA) and The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will offer two (2) scholarships for academic year 2021-2022 to well deserving high school graduates with a sound academic record. Scholarships will be awarded towards the pursuit of undergraduate studies which lead to a degree at an accredited university or higher learning institution.

The scholarships can be awarded for up to four (4) years of study at:

University of the West Indies

Any four (4) year United States based institution

The Medical University of the Americas (MUA)

Priority Areas

Environmental Health

Optometry

Dental Hygiene

Occupational/Speech Therapy

Nursing

Health Educator

Biomedical Engineering

Health Information Management

Occupational Health & Safety

Radiography

Supply Chain Management (Health)

Social Work

Eligibility Requirements Candidates

Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age

Must be a citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis

Must have at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science

Must be active in community service

Persons who are already attending University will not be considered for this Scholarship

Requirements Regarding Institutions

George’s University, Grenada is not a qualifying institution

Offshore Universities are not qualifying institutions

Scholarships cannot be awarded for the pursuit of studies at Community Colleges

Preference will be given to Universities in the Caribbean region

Application Documents

Application form

Birth or naturalization certificate

Police Record

Passport Sized Picture

Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes

Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution

Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc

Letter of reference from high school teacher

Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement

Eight hundred-one thousand (800-1000) word essay stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.

Important Dates

MUA /NIA Scholarships will be awarded to begin studies in August 2021 – February 2022

Applications will be accepted beginning May 17, 2021 and conclude on June 25, 2021 .

Applications MUST be typewritten and submitted in hard copy to the address below:

Chairperson

MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee

℅ The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Health

Administration Building

Charlestown

Nevis

Important Information