Nevis Tourism Authority invites you to “Escape to Nevis”

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (MAY 12, 2021) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority regarding a new video series.

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is showcasing the people and the culture of the island through a fascinating new video series titled “Escape to Nevis”.

The series launches on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021, and will be distributed on all the NTA’s social media platforms and broadcast on local television stations. Mother Nature has blessed Nevis with pristine beaches, verdant foliage and panoramic vistas. But more importantly, it is the people of Nevis, the beating heart and soul of the island, who leave an indelible impression on visitors, that brings them back to the island year after year.

The host of the series is Jadine Yarde, CEO of the NTA, and her guests are local personalities who have all made important contributions to the thriving arts, culture and lifestyle of Nevis. The first two shows focus on Wellness and were filmed in the lush gardens of the historic Hermitage Inn.

The featured guests are noted Herbalist Sevil Hanley, and Myra Jones Romain, founder of the Edith Irby Jones Wellness Centre. Mr. Hanley displays a variety of local herbs and describes their applications in treating ailments and body maintenance; his philosophy is “The Fountain of Youth is within us; it is our immune system”. In a lively discussion with Ms. Jones Romain, she shares the center’s holistic approach to both mental and physical wellness, and how wellness practices are an integral part of the Nevisian lifestyle.

According to Jadine Yarde, “The intent of the series is to introduce and highlight individuals who are making a positive contribution to Nevis, and who are willing to share their unique experiences with us. On a broader level, through their stories we wish to create a personal connection with our potential visitors, one that will spark both interest and consideration for our island.”

Future segments will focus on food, romance, culture, the arts, and the variety of experiences and products that Nevis has to offer visitors.

The “Escape to Nevis” series will depict the entire destination, as each show will be filmed at a stunning location on the island. New episodes will be released bi-monthly, and feature two guests for each topic.

The series, comprised of 10 to 15 minutes video segments, will be hosted on the Nevis Tourism Authority’s website at https://nevisisland.com/wellness and on their social media channels: Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), YouTube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@Nevisnaturally).