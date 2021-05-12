Nevis Water Department to commence disconnections for arrears

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 12, 2021) — The following is a disconnection notice for the Nevis Water Department (NWD).

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise all of its valued customers that disconnections will be conducted throughout the island of Nevis commencing the month of June, 2021.

Customers who are in arrears for more than 90 days are encouraged to settle their outstanding amounts on their water bills before the stated date to avoid disconnection of service(s).

We look forward to your kind co-operation and understanding during this time.