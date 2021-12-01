Ministry of Tourism and partners to host final monthly COVID-19 sensitization session

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 01, 2021) — The following is a notice from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for all employees in the hospitality industry.

In anticipation of the further reopening of our tourism industry the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and the Ministry of Health, will be conducting a final monthly COVID-19 sensitization for ALL employees in the hospitality industry.

Training will take place at the Jessups Community Centre on Tuesday, December 07, 2021, from 8:15 a.m. to – 11:30 a.m.

No mask no entry. All participants must arrive 15 minutes before to complete all COVID-19 protocols.

Kindly call the Ministry of Tourism at 469 0051 or 469 5521 ext. 6444 for further information or please register online via: shorturl.at/glC57 .