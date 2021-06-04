Ministry of Tourism invites suitably qualified persons to apply for position of Manager of Nevis Pinney’s Park
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 4, 2021) — The following is a notice of an employment opportunity from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration.
Persons are invited to apply for the position of Manager of the Pinney’s Park.
Responsibilities:
To:
- Direct the overall day-to-day operations of the Pinneys Park under the guidance of the Ministry of Tourism
- Provide management direction and oversight for the preservation of cultural and natural resources at the park
- Manage cooperative relations with local, federal, regional and international governments, non-profit partners, local communities and citizen groups.
- Provide a long-term vision for the park’s preservation and public enjoyment, as well as leadership and motivation to staff, volunteers, partners, and the public.
- Oversee interpretive and educational outreach operations.
- Develop and implement a calendar of activities which would ensure full appreciation of and engagement with the park by the general public and stakeholders
- Manage the staff assigned to the Pinneys Park, including the setting and monitoring of work schedules for employees
- Oversee the planning, construction and maintenance of the physical infrastructure and visitor facilities at the park
- Oversee work done by construction and maintenance teams on site or on behalf of the park
- Supervise contracts and other agreements related to the park
- Ensure that the landscaping components of the park are kept in pristine condition and that green spaces are managed according to best practices in the field of landscaping/horticulture
- Manage administrative and financial matters pertaining to the park, including budget control, payroll, inventory and procurements
- Market and promote the park and its activities
- Represent the park on and off site
- Submit monthly management reports to the Ministry of Tourism
Qualifications
Successful applicants should:
- Be between 25 and 55 years of age
- Have at least five (5) years management experience
- Possess excellent communication and inter-personal and team building skills
- Hold at least a first degree in any of the following – biological and agricultural sciences, natural resources management, park and outdoor space management, landscape architecture, leisure studies, marketing, tourism and hospitality
- Have experience in managing gardens/landscaped areas
- Preferably have some experience in accounting or finance
- Be computer literate, especially in Microsoft Office applications and social media
- Preferably have photography and graphic design skills
Remuneration will be commensurate with experience and qualifications.
Deadline for applications, June 30th, 2021.
Submit applications to:
Mr John Hanley
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Tourism
First Floor
Social Security Building
Telephone : 1-869-0051 Ext 6443 or 1-869-667-1180
Email: john.hanley@niagov.com