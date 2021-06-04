Ministry of Tourism invites suitably qualified persons to apply for position of Manager of Nevis Pinney’s Park

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 4, 2021) — The following is a notice of an employment opportunity from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration.

Persons are invited to apply for the position of Manager of the Pinney’s Park.

Responsibilities:

To:

Direct the overall day-to-day operations of the Pinneys Park under the guidance of the Ministry of Tourism

Provide management direction and oversight for the preservation of cultural and natural resources at the park

Manage cooperative relations with local, federal, regional and international governments, non-profit partners, local communities and citizen groups.

Provide a long-term vision for the park’s preservation and public enjoyment, as well as leadership and motivation to staff, volunteers, partners, and the public.

Oversee interpretive and educational outreach operations.

Develop and implement a calendar of activities which would ensure full appreciation of and engagement with the park by the general public and stakeholders

Manage the staff assigned to the Pinneys Park, including the setting and monitoring of work schedules for employees

Oversee the planning, construction and maintenance of the physical infrastructure and visitor facilities at the park

Oversee work done by construction and maintenance teams on site or on behalf of the park

Supervise contracts and other agreements related to the park

Ensure that the landscaping components of the park are kept in pristine condition and that green spaces are managed according to best practices in the field of landscaping/horticulture

Manage administrative and financial matters pertaining to the park, including budget control, payroll, inventory and procurements

Market and promote the park and its activities

Represent the park on and off site

Submit monthly management reports to the Ministry of Tourism

Qualifications

Successful applicants should:

Be between 25 and 55 years of age

Have at least five (5) years management experience

Possess excellent communication and inter-personal and team building skills

Hold at least a first degree in any of the following – biological and agricultural sciences, natural resources management, park and outdoor space management, landscape architecture, leisure studies, marketing, tourism and hospitality

Have experience in managing gardens/landscaped areas

Preferably have some experience in accounting or finance

Be computer literate, especially in Microsoft Office applications and social media

Preferably have photography and graphic design skills

Remuneration will be commensurate with experience and qualifications.

Deadline for applications, June 30th, 2021.

Submit applications to:

Mr John Hanley

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Tourism

First Floor

Social Security Building

Telephone : 1-869-0051 Ext 6443 or 1-869-667-1180

Email: john.hanley@niagov.com