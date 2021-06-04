OAS Scholarship 2021: Early Childhood Development and Family Studies

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 04, 2021) — Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform that the Organization of American States (OAS), in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus (UWIOC), is offering scholarship opportunities.

These opportunities are geared towards persons who have been admitted to the Undergraduate Certificate program in Early Childhood Development and Family Studies for the 2021/2022 Semester I academic year.

The UWIOC admission deadline is July 16, 2021, and the OAS Scholarship application deadline is July 30, 2021. However, the deadline for applications and other relevant information to be received by the Ministry of Human Resources for further processing is Monday, June 28, 2021 .

Please refer to the attached document for more information on the scholarship application process, eligibility, selection criteria, university admission information, and more.

Any questions regarding the scholarship programs should be addressed to scholarships@oas.org