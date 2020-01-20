NASPA continues to suspend services at Charlestown Sea Port for 2nd day due to high seas

NASPA Long Point Nevis (January 20, 2020) – Due to high seas generated by inclement weather conditions in the northern Atlantic, and in an effort to ensure the safety of our clients and vessel operators, the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) continues to suspend operations at the Charlestown Port on Monday, January 20, 2020.

All other ports will function as normal and can be utilized by the public.

A notice will be issued via the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) Facebook page (NASPA) when operations have been reinstated.

The suspension of services and closure at the Charlestown Port is in its second day. A high surf warning has been in effect for St. Kitts and Nevis, via the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services from Sunday, January 19, 2020.

The advisory states that the cause of the weather disturbances are due to a powerful cyclone over the northern North Atlantic Ocean which is generating swells, causing very high surfs and very powerful rip currents.

The release also stated that the weather pattern was expected to continue throughout today and could cause coastal flooding and beach erosion.