NASPA resumes regular operating hours, to resume cargo storage fees July 1st

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 23, 2020) — The Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) wishes to advise the residents on Nevis that the Long Point Port has resumed its regular working hours. We now operate from Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The hours at the Customs Department at the Vance W. Amory International Airport have also been updated to 8:00 a.m. to 4: 00 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays.

We also wish to inform the public that effective July 1, 2002, NASPA will also reintroduce charges for rental or storage fees for cargo.

Persons utilizing our facilities at NASPA offices and facilities are asked to wear a mask, use our hand sanitizing stations and practice social distancing.

For more information please contact NASPA at 469-2001.