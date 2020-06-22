NEVLEC announces planned power outages for June 24th and 25th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 22, 2020) — The following is a list of power outages planed for the week commencing June 21, 2020, from the Nevis Electricity Company Ltd. (NEVLEC).

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Gingerland Feeder from Liburd Hill to New River that there will be a power outage on June 24, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Customers in Barnaby and areas in close proximity will be interrupted from 9 a.m. to11 a.m.

The interruption in the power supply is to facilitate the upgrade of High Voltage (HV) poles and Low Voltage lines in the area of Fountain Ghaut.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder from Westbury to Camps, that there will be an outage on June 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m .to 2:00 p.m.

Customers in Mt. Lily and areas in close proximity will be interrupted from 9 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The interruption in the power supply is to facilitate the relocation of HV lines and transformer bank along the Spring Hill Road into Fountain.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to these planned interruptions.